Rachel Stanford, 38, died Monday in Modesto. A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for visitation. Burial will be private.
Derek Taylor, 36, of Tracy, died Monday in San Francisco. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rose Medeiros, 81, died Friday at Astoria Senior Living. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. At this time, no public services are planned.
Kathy Pany, 66, died Feb. 10. Visitation will be observed from 10-11 a.m. Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed immediately by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and graveside services at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
