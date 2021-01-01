Francisco Dumlao, 93, died Dec. 24. He was born March 9, 1927 in the Philippines and was a Tracy resident for 2 years. Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a recital of the rosary beginning at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road.
Shirley Borges, 77, died Dec. 24. She was born April 6, 1943 and was a life-long Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangments. No services are scheduled.
Deolinda Mattos. 89, died Dec. 23. She was born Jan. 24, 1931 in Massachusetts and was a Tracy resident for 75 years. Visitation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a recital of the rosary beginning at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road, with burial at Schulte Memorial Park. Services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
