Paa Owusu, a long-time Tracy resident, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. There are no services scheduled at this time. Go to www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Tomasa Espinosa, 82, died Sunday. She was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Mexico and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. with a vigil at 6 p.m., on Jan. 26 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road, and she will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park. The vigil will be live-streamed on her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Frank Lee Sr., 57, of Tracy died Sunday. Visitation and services were held yesterday at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Carlos Vasquez, 49, died Sunday. He was born Jan. 13, 1971, and was a Tracy resident for 13 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Maria J. Garcia, 93, died Saturday. She was born Dec. 29, 1927, in the Azores and was a Tracy resident for 52 years. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. with a vigil at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park. The vigil will be live-streamed at her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Santos Milagro Sanabria De Pacheco, 76, of Tracy died Saturday, January 9, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 22 Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Crystal Jepsen, 36, of Tracy, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. There are no services scheduled at this time. Go to www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Robert Howard, 76, died Friday. He was born May 26, 1944, in Mississippi and was a Tracy resident for 35 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Billie McClung, 49, died Friday. She was born April 25, 1971 in Texas and was a Tracy resident for 28 years. Services were Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Jack Rodney Gundersen, 75, of Tracy died Jan. 7. Visitation will be at noon tomorrow, followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Tracy Memorial Chapel. 5 W. Highland Ave. A livestream webcast of services can be viewed on www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Alberta Bugaj, 94, died Jan. 7. She was born Dec. 31, 1926, and was a Tracy resident for 2 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Mark Joseph Vasquez, 66, of Tracy, died Dec. 31. A rosary and funeral service will be held on at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center. 12100 Valpico Road, followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Isidro Ochoa, 83, of Tracy resident, died Dec. 24. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Services are pending at this time. Check www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Commented