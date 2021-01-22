Joseph Ippolito, 78, formerly of Tracy, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Erlinda Abe, 71, died Sunday. She was born Sept. 22, 1949, in the Philippines and was a Tracy resident for 7 years. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. The viewing will be live-streamed on her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Harnek Singh, 58, died Sunday. He was born April 4, 1962 in India and was a Tracy resident for 3 years. A prayer service will be on Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. The service will be live-streamed his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
James Moore, 56, of Tracy, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Robert Otto Carter, 64, of Tracy, died Jan. 12. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. Services are pending. Check www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Carol Brohard, 65, died Jan. 11. She was born Nov. 21, 1955, and was a Tracy resident for 28 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Santos M. Sanabria De Pacheco, 76, of Tracy, died Jan. 9. A visitation service was held and a rosary was read on Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A livestream webcast of services can be viewed at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
