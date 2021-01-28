Kathleen Larson, 65, died Tuesday. She was born March 21, 1955, and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements.
Jin Young Son Park, 84, a longtime Tracy resident, died Monday. A visitation will be at 1 p.m. today at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A livestream webcast of services can be viewed at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Theresa Avalos, 73, died Monday. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, and was a Manteca resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements.
Rafael Carbajal, 63, a longtime Tracy resident, died Sunday. A visitation be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by a memorial mass at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 W. Valpico Road.
Steven Soliven, 27, died Sunday. He was born Oct. 14, 1993, and was a life-long Tracy resident. Visitation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 10, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Recital of the Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. and Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. He will be laid to rest at Tracy Mausoleum.
Sharon White, 80, a longtime Tracy resident, died at her home on Saturday. Park View Cemetery and funeral home in Manteca is handling final arrangements. Private services will be held at a later date.
Sharon Hewitt, 76, a longtime Tracy resident, died Saturday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending at this time. Check www.tracymemorialchapel.com for updates.
Linda Carr, 60, died Saturday. She was born March 25, 1960, in Montana, and was a Tracy resident 25 years. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and will be live-streamed via her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Sophie Robles, 93, a longtime Tracy resident, died Friday. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Alice Gannon, 90, died Jan. 21. She was born Feb. 19, 1930. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling final arrangements.
Cecilia Mauricio, 79, died Jan. 20. She was born Dec. 26, 1941, in the Philippines and was a Tracy resident for 15 years. Visitation will be noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, and again on Tuesday, Feb. 9, followed by the rosary at 6 p.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at St Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 W. Valpico Road, She will be laid to rest at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Richmond.
Marguerite “Peggy” Gaulden, 74, died Jan. 20. She was born April 2, 1946, and was a Mountain House resident for 1 year. Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, and a celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by graveside services at 2pm at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Fremont. The celebration of life will be live-streamed on her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Joseph Donald Moglia Sr, 53, a longtime Tracy resident, died Jan. 18. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Troy McCarrell, 97, died Jan. 17. He was born March 2, 1923, and was laid to rest at Schulte Memorial Park on Wednesday. Fry Memorial Chapel handled all arrangements.
Stanley Logan, 81, died Jan. 17 in Valley Springs. He was born May 19, 1939, in French Camp and his parents lived and worked in Tracy for more than 75 years. He was buried Tuesday at the IOOF Cemetery in Jenny Lind.
Stephanie Moreno, 56, died Jan. 12. She was born May 11, 1964, and was a Tracy resident for 20 years. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and will be live-streamed via her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Alvaro Gomez, 52, of Mountain House, died Jan. 6 in Modesto. He born Nov. 5, 1968, had lived in the area since 2006, and was active with the Tracy Tritons Swim Club and Tracy Youth Soccer League. His family will hold private services.
