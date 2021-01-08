Kristen Howard, 68, died Tuesday. She was born Sept. 1, 1952 in Washington and was a Tracy resident for 35 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Ruby McClain, 73, of Tracy, died on Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time.
James Murdoch McLeod, 92, of Tracy, died on Friday. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, and a graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at SchulteMemorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road.
Donna Wagener, 87, died Friday. She was born Jan. 12, 1933 in North Dakota and was a Tracy resident for 15 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Rodolfo Ordes, 80, died Friday. He was born July 22, 1940 in the Philippines and was a Tracy resident for 30 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Ilda Kathleen Corron, 78, of Tracy, died on Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangments, and updates on services are at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Richard “Dick” Pires, 91, died Dec. 31. He was born Oct. 3, 1929 and was a Vernalis resident. Vigil and prayer service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. He will be buried at SchulteMemorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Michael Pettipiece, 64, died Dec. 31. He was born May 7, 1964, and was a Tracy resident for 10 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Robert Anthony Carranza, 60, of Tracy, died on Dec. 31. Arrangements are being handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Beatrice Arelliano, 87, of Tracy, died on Dec. 30. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday followed by a funeral service at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Myint Swe, 72, of Tracy, died on Dec. 30. Arrangements are being handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Randy Garcia, 49, of Tracy, died on Dec. 30. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Helen Garcia, 65, died Dec.29. She was born Oct. 12, 1955 in the Philippines. She lived in Alameda and her children live in Tracy. Visitation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a recital of the rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Bernard’s HolyFamilyCenter, 12100 Valpico Road, followed by graveside services at ValpicoMemorial Park, 12815 W. Valpico Road. Services will be live-streamed on her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Roberto Anselmo Anaya, 72, of Tracy died on Dec. 28. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Bel Borela, 84, died Dec. 27. He was born July 8, 1936 in the Philippines and was a Mountain House resident for 8 years. Visitation is noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a recital of the rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard’s HolyFamilyCenter, 12100 Valpico Road. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Luis Arceno Bustillos, 68, of Tracy, died Dec. 26. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Jose Morin, 78, of Tracy, died Dec. 24. A memorial service will be held on 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Avenue, followed by a noon graveside service at SchulteMemorial Park, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Hipolita Fontanos, 91, died Dec. 22. She was born August 22, 1929, in the Philippines and lived in Tracy for for 3 years. Services were held on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel and she was buried at SutterCemetery.
Ignacio Moreno Garcia, 50, died Dec. 22. He was born Jan. 20, 1971 in Mexico. Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a recital of the rosary at 6 p.m. A prayer service will begin in the chapel at noon on Jan. 20. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Nadine McPherson, 96, died in Eden Prairie, Minn., on Dec. 12. She was born Aug. 16, 1924, and had been a Tracy resident with family in Tracy. She will be buried next to her late husband in Linden.
Commented