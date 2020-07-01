Maria De Jesus Garcia, 95, a longtime Sunnyvale resident who moved to Tracy in the past year to be closer to her children's families, died Saturday at Tracy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. July 17 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with visitation to be observed from 4 to 9 p.m. Burial will be in Mexico alongside her husband.
Neata “Ellen” Klasson, 77, an Oakley resident with family in Tracy, died Saturday. No services are planned at Fry Memorial Chapel; contact the family for more information.
Adolfo Maldonado Juarez, 59, a Tracy resident for 16 years, died Friday. Visitation will be observed from 3 to 9 p.m. July 9 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary at 7 p.m. Services will be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Jose Gallegos Alcala, 78, of Manteca, whose son lives in Tracy, died June 23. A prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., preceded by visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Visitation will also be observed from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with a rosary at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Mexico. Services will be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Jeremiah Leos, 23, of Stockton, who has family in Tracy, died June 23. Visitation will be observed from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with funeral services to begin at 5 p.m. Services will be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
