Gene Alden Moore, 85, a longtime Tracy resident, died Thursday. Visitation will be observed from 9 to 11 a.m. July 20 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m., followed immediately by graveside services in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Livestreaming of the service will be available on the tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.

