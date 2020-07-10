Gene Alden Moore, 85, a longtime Tracy resident, died Thursday. Visitation will be observed from 9 to 11 a.m. July 20 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m., followed immediately by graveside services in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Livestreaming of the service will be available on the tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nine families left homeless by Clover Road fire
- Long-awaited Edgewood commercial development passes council
- One Tracy teen killed, another injured in late-night crash
- Parents, teachers focus on safety as TUSD plans to reopen
- New Jerusalem board takes no action on superintendent’s social media controversy
- Fireworks show to go on amid COVID-19 pandemic
- School superintendent faces backlash over social media post
- Sixth candidate plans run for Tracy council
- Collision in Banta kills motorcyclist
- Tracy Unified plans for full classrooms
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How to Go Back to School
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 21
Commented