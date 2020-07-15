Lea Jaquias, 88, a Mountain House resident for 14 years, died Tuesday. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are planned; contact the family for more information.
Robert Pierce Helman, 87, of Tracy, who had a local tax practice, died July 9. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, and burial will be in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Albert Balingit, 80, who has family in Tracy, died July 9. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel. Please contact the family for any additional information.
