Young Kook Yoo, 95, a long-time Tracy resident, died Wednesday, Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and service are pending.
Dwight Klassen, 82, died on Wednesday. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned.
Parampal Singh Deol, 74, died on Sunday. He has resided in Tracy for 31 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangments.
Robert Stephens, 78, died on Friday. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned.
Santiago Chua Budlong, 43, died at his home in Mountain House on Friday. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on July with a graveside service to follow at Valpico Memorial Park.
Billy Qualls, 86, died on June 24. He had been a resident of Tracy for 47 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services planned at this time.
Dorn Vernon, 79, died June 24. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangments and no services are planned.
Ronnie Young, 79, died June 23. He had been a Tracy resident for 45 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Sharon Johnson, 72, died June 23 in Tracy. She had lived in Tracy since the age of 3, attended Tracy High, and she and her husband operated Jim’s Automotive until 2012. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Church, 1330 N. Tracy Blvd.
Loyce Samuel Singleton, 80, died June 21. He was a long-time Tracy resident A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Schulte Memorial Park. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements.
Arlene J. Tapia, 87, died April 24. She was a Tracy resident for 35 years. The family is planning for a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park at a later date.
