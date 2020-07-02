William George "Doc" Greelman, 90, a former firefighter-paramedic and Korean War veteran who was active in the Shriners organization, died Monday in Tracy. Visitation will be observed from 1 to 4 p.m. July 9 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI called to investigate Tracy police employee
- Tracy Unified plans for full classrooms
- School superintendent faces backlash over social media post
- One Tracy teen killed, another injured in late-night crash
- San Joaquin County sees rapid spread of COVID-19 in June
- Police Log: Fireworks dispute leads to threat of firearms
- Man killed in fight after stabbing
- Police Log: Man killed in head-on crash in industrial park
- Death Notices: June 24
- Yes, you can buy fireworks in Tracy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 5
-
Jul 6
-
Jul 6
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
Commented