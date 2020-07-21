James Aragon Sr., 78, of Manteca, a former Tracy resident, died June 11. Because of COVID-19, funeral arrangements are pending.
Most Popular
Articles
- West High alumna returns for school construction project
- Increased COVID-19 transmission puts area hospitals above or near capacity
- After 75 years, Tracy Inn remains a family business
- CIF moves fall sports to end of the year
- Tracy man arrested on kidnapping, trafficking charges
- COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise
- One Tracy teen killed, another injured in late-night crash
- Banta School launches agricultural academy
- Barricades outline future downtown ‘streatery’
- Police Log: Driver injured in head-on crash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How to Go Back to School
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 31
Commented