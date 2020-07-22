Cindy Guesnon Silligman, 54, of Vernalis, a former Tracy resident who was active locally as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader, died Tuesday at a Manteca hospital after a short illness. Funeral services are pending.
Manuel Encarnacion, 84, a 30-year Tracy resident, died Tuesday. Services are pending at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Steven N. Jameson, 18, a lifelong Tracy resident, died Monday. Friends will be welcomed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 31 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and a livestream can be viewed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Nancy Marie Castillo-Morgado, 42, a longtime Tracy resident, died Saturday. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with visitation to be observed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rod Wedderman, 62, a Tracy resident for 20 years, died Saturday. No services are planned at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Contact the family for more information.
Agnes Slade, 100, a Hayward resident with family in Tracy, died Saturday. No services are planned at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Contact the family for more information.
Joseph Lupe Gomez, 87, a longtime Tracy resident, died July 16 in Tracy. Private services for the family will be at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward.
Phillip Daniel McGee, 41, a longtime Tracy resident, died July 12. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., and the latest service information can be found at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
