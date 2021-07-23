Benny Lee Philpott, 85, died Tuesday. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Jeffrey Alan Bucknam, 67, died Tuesday in Manteca. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Amarjit Kaur Virk, 56, died on Tuesday. Her visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 1, with prayers beginning at 11 a.m., at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Malook Singh, 77, died Monday at his home. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., with prayers beginning at 10:30 a.m., at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. on Wednesday, July 28.
Anthony Olmos, 45, died Monday. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, and there are no services planned.
Jean Niblett, 97, died Sunday. She owned a ranch in the Tracy area. DeYoung Shoreline Chapel in Stockton is handling all arrangements.
Maria Vega Sandoval, 90, died Sunday. She lived in Tracy for 5 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, and there are no services planned at this time. Her final resting place will be in Nicaragua.
Gladys Majourau, 86, died July 12 in Manteca. She was a Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Thelma “Teddie” Saunders, 99, died June 7 in San Jose. She lived in Tracy for 28 years until 2013. She was active in the senior community and was co-owner of Panda Photo with her husband Joe Saunders. Her ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony next May.
Commented