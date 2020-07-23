Ulfredo Rivera, 59, of Tracy, died Wednesday. A prayer service will begin at 10 a.m. July 30 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by graveside services at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Visitation will be observed from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with a rosary to begin at 7 p.m. Services will be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Carol "Rosemary" Castillou, 74, of Stockton, who grew up in Vernalis and attended Tracy High School, died Monday in Stockton. Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way, in Lodi. Burial will be private.
