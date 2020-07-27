Jacob “Jake” Ryan Espinoza, 31, who worked as a machinist, died July 16. A celebration of his life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at JRE Signs, 19560 W. Grant Line Road. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
