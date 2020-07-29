Crystal Arroyo Flores, 14, a Tracy native, died Saturday. Visitation will be observed from 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., and a rosary will begin at 6 p.m. A prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by graveside services at Valpico Memorial Park, 12815 W. Valpico Road. All services will be livestreamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Gerald Thomas Atkinson, 93, a Tracy resident for three years, died Saturday. A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a livestream at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Bernice DeCuir, 95, of Stockton, whose grandchildren live in Tracy, died Monday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Contact the family for more information.
Kenneth Stark, 92, of Tracy, died Monday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Contact the family for more information.
Commented