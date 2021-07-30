Carmen Cecile Ceniceros, 93, died Monday in Tracy. She was a longtime Tracy resident. A Rosary and funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Avenue.
Helen Jensen, 71, died Monday. She was born Aug. 8, 1949 in Iowa and lived in Tracy for 13 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling her funeral arrangements, and she will be buried at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella with her late husband.
Shelia Rosprim, 65, died on Monday at her home in Tracy. She was born March 10, 1956, in California, and has been a Tracy resident for the past year. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
Nirmal Singh Malhi, 78, died on Friday at his home in Tracy. He lived in Tracy for 21 years. His service will be held tomorrow at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a prayer at 3 p.m. followed immediate by cremation. His service will be live streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Simon Cutinha, 78, died July 22 in Mountain House. He was Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Ernesto Zamora, 70, died July 22 in Modesto. He was born May 22, 1951, in Texas and lived in Tracy for the past 16 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and no services are planned.
Rodney Polk, 62, died July 22 at his home in Tracy. He was born March 25, 1959 in California and lived in Tracy for the past 26 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and no services are planned.
Tony Ambriz, 96, died July 20, 2021 in Newbury Park. He was born April 29, 1925 and was a lifelong Tracy resident and was a World War II veteran. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 W. Schulte Road.
Chris Heidelbach, 54, died July 18. He was Tracy High graduate and lived here until 1985. He was buried in a private ceremony at Turlock Memorial Park yesterday.
Jimmie Peoples, 78, died July 13 at his home in Tracy. He was born on May 21, 1943, in Stockton and was a veteran. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and no services are planned.
Gladys Majourau, 86, of Tracy died July 12 in Manteca. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
