Betty Christensen, 87, died on Tuesday. She was born on June 2, 1936. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and are no services planned at this time. She will be buried at San Joaquin County National Cemetery.
Kenneth Oyer, 76, died June 28. He was a California native and had lived in Tracy with his family for the past 49 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and are no services planned at this time.
Christopher Chamberlain, 50, died, June 25. He was born on Oct. 17, 1972, in Pennsylvania and lived in Tracy for the past 14 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and are no services planned at this time.
Fanny A. Leal, 75, died June 24. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A Rosary will follow at noon with a Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Barbara Ann Zerby, 70, died June 20. A memorial service and reception will be held from noon to 2 p.m. this Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Galt-Arno Cemetery District.
Silvana Bisbee, 91, died April 4 in Paso Robles. She lived in Tracy for 47 years with her family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Schulte Memorial Park.
