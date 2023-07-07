Betty Christensen, 87, died on Tuesday. She was born on June 2, 1936. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and are no services planned at this time. She will be buried at San Joaquin County National Cemetery.

Kenneth Oyer, 76, died June 28. He was a California native and had lived in Tracy with his family for the past 49 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and are no services planned at this time.

Recommended for you