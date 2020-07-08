Chaitya Shakya, 81, a five-year Tracy resident, died Sunday in Modesto. Services will be private, and arrangements will be handled by Hillview Funeral Chapels.
John Michael Zerzan, 70, of Tracy, died Friday. Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Pilar “Ping” Lamigo Herrera, 78, of Tracy, died July 1 of cardiac arrest. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., followed by burial in Valpico Memorial Park, 12815 W. Valpico Road. Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., with a rosary to be recited at 3 p.m.
Richard Aldrette, 59, a Tracy resident for 10 years, died June 30. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are planned. Contact the family for more information.
Joseph Muzzin, 61, a Tracy resident for 22 years, died June 29. Services are pending. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Barbara Prather, 79, a Tracy resident for 40 years, died June 7. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are planned. Contact the family for more information.
