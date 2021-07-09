Juan Medel Delgado died Tuesday in Stockton. He was a Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Augusto Garcia Silvestre, 62, died Sunday in Santa Clara. He was a Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. this Saturday with a Rosary at 5 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Carmen Iris Babilonia Gonzalez, 73, died Saturday in Stockton and was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Leticia Adelhide Gruebler, 33, died Saturday in Manteca. She was a long-time resident. Visitation and a rosary was held yesterday at Tracy Memorial Chapel.
Dorothy Simoskevitz, 78, died Friday at her home in Tracy. She was born on Nov. 5, 1942 in New York, and had been a Tracy resident for many years. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Danny Matta, 62, died Friday in his home in Tracy. He was a Tracy resident and per his request no funeral services are planned.
Ronan John Maher, 34, died Friday. He was a Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Norma Fernandez, 56, died June 29. She was born on Jan. 5, 1965 and lived in Tracy for the past 10 years. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Chapel service will be live-streamed via her tribute page at www.frymemoialchapel.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernards Holy Family Center, 12100 W. Valpico Road with a graveside service following at Valpico Memorial Park, 12815 West Valpico Road.
Jack Dominic Scialabba, 56, died on June 30 in Stanford. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Joao Silveira Bem, 69, died June 29 in Sacramento. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center followed by graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Michael Robinson, 51, died June 29 in Scottsdale, AZ. He was born and raised in Tracy and was a graduate of Tracy High School and the University of the Pacific in Stockton. A celebration of life was held for him yesterday in Fountain Hills, AZ.
Parampla Singh Deol, 74, died June 27. Traditional Sikh services will be this Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel 550 S. Central Avenue. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. with prayers beginning at 11 a.m. and cremation immediately following services. His service will be live-streamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
