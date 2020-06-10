Jesus Zavala, 90, of Mountain View, who had family in Tracy, died Monday in Stockton. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are planned; please contact the family for any additional information.
Jane Briner, 65, a Thornton resident with family in Tracy, died Sunday. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are planned; please contact the family for any additional information.
Ronney Ritchey, 57, a Tracy resident for 15 years, died Saturday. Services are pending. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements.
Victor Anthony Herrera, 19, of Lathrop, whose aunts live in Tracy, died Thursday in Livermore. Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary and celebration of life at 11 a.m. Graveside services in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward will be private because of Alameda County's COVID-19 restrictions.
Miami Lazaro, 68, of San Jose, who had family in Tracy, died May 21. Visitation will be observed from noon to 9 p.m. Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a prayer service at 2 p.m.
