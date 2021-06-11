Guillermo S. Ruiz, 54, died Tuesday. He was born Aug. 12, 1966, in Nicaragua and lived in Tracy for 19 years. A visitation will be held at noon on Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue.
Marvin Javier Hernandez, 44, died Tuesday in Turlock. He was a frequent visitor to Tracy and San Joaquin County. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Norma Jean Bullard, 96, died Monday. She as was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Flavis McHugh, 91, died Sunday. She was born July 2, 1929 in Ford, Kansas, and was a long-time Tracy resident Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and a memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be buried in Montana with family.
Debra Torres, 53, died Sunday. She was a Tracy resident. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 26 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A reception will follow the service.
Eutiquia Serundo, 91, died Saturday. She was born Dec. 11, 1929 in the Philippines. A visitation will be held at noon on at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue followed by a service at 3 p.m.
William Borges, 91, died Friday. He was born April 10, 1930, and lived in Brentwood for 11 years and his son is a long-time Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements an no services are scheduled.
Patricia Hooper, 91, died June 3. She was born Dec. 5, 1929. And lived in Tracy and the San Joaquin Valley for 6 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements an no services are scheduled.
Kiu Kan Jane Yuen, 55, died June 3. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled.
Jesus Alberto Garcia Cruz, 24, died June 3. He was born in Mexico on March 24, 1997, and lived in Tracy for 17 years. A visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a Rosary and vigil at 7 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
Valeria Guadalupe Garcia Cruz, 20, died June 3, 2021. She was born in Mexico on Nov.16, 2000 and lived in Tracy for 17 years. A visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with a Rosary and vigil at 7 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
