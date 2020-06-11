Nancy Avila, 55, a longtime Tracy resident, died Monday at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton. She had attended St. Bernard’s Catholic School and graduated from Tracy High School in 1983. Services will begin at 11 a.m. June 24 at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road, with a celebration of life party to follow. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.

