Darlene Culligan, 84, who had family in Tracy, died Tuesday. Graveside services will begin at 10 a.m. July 18 at Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road, for Mrs. Culligan and her husband, Franklin Culligan, who died March 6.
Sohan Singh, 85, a Tracy resident for three years, died Saturday. Prayers will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Rattan Singh Gidda, 99, a native of India who had family in Tracy, died Friday. Visitation and a prayer service took place Wednesday morning at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Connie Velasquez, 64, who had family in Tracy, died June 9. A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Visitation will be observed from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary at 7 p.m., and also from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday.
Deanna Rice, 48, of San Francisco, who had family in Tracy, died June 9 in San Francisco. Visitation will be observed from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
