Josephine ‘Josie’ Dolores Rodriguez, 91, died on Monday in Tracy. She was born April 11, 1930, in Arizona and has resided in Tracy for the past 11 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is in care of funeral arrangements. No public services are planned at this time.
Rafael Lopez Guzman, 67, a longtime Tracy resident, died Monday at his home in Tracy. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Myron Pearl Getter, 93, of Tracy died Sunday in San Ramon. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements. Services will take place at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
George Rodriguez, 81, died at home on Sunday. He was born January 29, 1940, in the Bay Area and resided in Tracy for the last 10 years. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a vigil beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, followed by a celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest immediately afterward at Valpico Memorial Park, 12815 West Valpico Road.
Beverly Jane Cohen, 75, died Saturday at her home in Tracy. She was born March 1, 1945, in Colorado, and had lived in Tracy for the past seven years. Fry Memorial Chapel is in care of funeral arrangements. No public services are planned at this time.
Ernesto Filomeno Dalida, 65, died Saturday in San Francisco. He was born May 9, 1956, in the Philippines and he lived in Tracy for the past 33 years. Visitation will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a Rosary/Vigil beginning at 6 p.m. A Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 West Eaton Avenue. Burial will be private.
Jorge Sanchez, 64, died June 9 in Modesto. He was born on Nov. 16, 1956, in Cuba and had lived in Tracy for last 6 years. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road. Fry Memorial Chapel is in care of funeral arrangements.
Kenneth Orcutt, 75, died June 4. He was a Tracy resident for 72 years. There are no services planned but a celebration of life may be held at a later date.
