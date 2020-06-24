Frank Charles Schell Sr., 70, a longtime Hayward resident with family in Tracy, died Saturday. Services will begin at noon Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a livestream on the Fry Memorial Chapel website. Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. to noon that same day at the funeral home.
Manmohan Singh Kahlon, 53, a Manteca resident with family in Tracy, died Saturday. A prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a livestream at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Antonio Escobedo, 38, a Tracy resident for 16 years, died Friday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. No services are planned; contact the family for more information.
Jesse Sandoval, 94, a longtime Byron resident with family in Tracy, died Friday. Services will begin at 3 p.m. Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a livestream on the Fry Memorial Chapel website. Visitation will be observed from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday. Burial will follow Tuesday in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 W. McCabe Road, in Santa Nella.
Estela Sámano De Sánchez, 83, of Tracy, died June 17. Burial will be in Mexico. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Antoinette Davis, 52, of Tracy, died June 17 at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a livestream on the Fry Memorial Chapel website. The chapel will open at 9 a.m. Thursday for visitation.
Terry Lee Nichols, 72, died of cancer June 15 at his eldest daughter’s home in Tracy. A memorial will begin at 1 p.m. July 18 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., but because of the pandemic, the chapel will be open to family only. Friends can view a livestream on the Tracy Memorial Chapel website.
Frank Lorenzo Alvarez Jr., 42, a longtime Tracy resident, died June 13. A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
William Hilton Peloquin, 57, a 30-year Tracy resident, died May 29. No services are planned. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
