Narian Bhatia, 71, died Tuesday. He was born in India, and lived for the past 2 years. Visitation is today at at Fry Memorial Chapel. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with prayers starting at 10:30 a.m. and cremation following.
David O. Fairchild, 82, died Monday. He was born December 30, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and resided in Tracy for 20 years and he retired from United Airlines where he was an aircraft instructor. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., on Tuesday, July 6. Graveside services will be follow at 1:30 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Petra Hernandez Zamorano, 79, died Monday. She was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on June 29 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a Rosary and funeral service at 2 p.m.
Rodrigo Perez, 35, died Monday. He was born Nov. 11, 1994. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock. His final resting place will be at Turlock Memorial Park.
Rosa Alfonso, 98, died Sunday. She was born in Puerto Rico, and has been a resident of Tracy for 15 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled at this time.
Arati Murugeshan, 85, died Sunday. She was born in India and lived in Tracy for the past 21 years. Visitation and services were held yesterday at Fry Memorial Chapel.
Michael Carter, 72, died Sunday in Dewey-Humboldt, Arizona. He was born in Tracy on July 8, 1948, and was a local business owner and a 17-year employee for City of Tracy Parks and Community Services Department. He retired in 2004. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Iris Minnie Bates, 98, died Friday in Turlock. She was a long time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on June 30 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at Schulte Memorial Park.
Mary C. Turnipseed, 87, died Friday. She was a long time Tracy resident. All arrangements are being handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel and no services are scheduled.
Leonardo Verduzco Silva, 35, died Friday. He has long family ties to Tracy. His visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. with the rosary starting at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 30, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at St. Bernard’s Church, 163 West Eaton Ave.
Gurchet S. Sandhu, 75, died June 17 in Livermore. He was born July 17, 1945, in India and lived in Tracy for the past 26 years. Traditional Sikh services will be held at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., on Saturday. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for visitation with prayers beginning at noon. Chapel services will be live-streamed via his tribute page.
Leng Mory, 77, died on June 16. She was born in the Philippines and was a longtime resident of Tracy. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 W. Schulte Road.
Keith Curry, 62, died June 16. He was a resident of Tracy for over 30 years. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with his service at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel 550 S. Central Ave.
