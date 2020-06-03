Anovia Durham, 61, a Tracy resident for three years, died Monday. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Gilbert Travers, 80, a Tracy resident for eight years, died Monday. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are planned at this time; please contact the family for more information.
Renee Gonzales, 67, who had family in Tracy, died Saturday. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are planned at this time; please contact the family for more information.
Ray Dell Shipman, 89, a Tracy resident for 50 years, died Thursday. Visitation will be observed from 2 to 4 p.m. June 11 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
