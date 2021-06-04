Ruby Jewell Rickerson, 84, died Tuesday. She was a Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Donald Edwards, 72, died Friday. He was born June 18, 1948, in Nebraska and lived in in Tracy for more than 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked in law enforcement as a police officer for 12 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is in care of funeral arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
Fernando Bedolla Mendoza, 47, died May 27 in Stockton. Visitation and a Rosary were held Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel with a Mass at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and burial at Schulte Memorial Park taking place yesterday.
Omar Sanchez, 26, died May 26. He was a Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling all arrangements and private services will take place at a later time.
Cheryl Rush, 60, died May 24, at her home in Tracy. She was born Sept. 10, 1960, and was a Tracy resident for 23 years. Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary and vigil beginning at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with graveside services following at Schulte Memorial Park.
Maria Ferreira, 66, died in Modesto on May 23. She was a Tracy High graduate and most recently resided in Escalon. Services were held on Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ripon. Deegan Funeral Chapel in Escalon handled arrangements.
