Michael Stephen Obad, 91, died Sunday. He was a longtime resident of Tracy. His family will hold a private graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Maria Aguiar, 79, died Sunday. She was a longtime Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Jagjit Singh, 47, died Sunday. He was born Nov. 7, 1973 in India and lived in Tracy and Livermore and has family in Tracy. Prayers will be said at 11 a.m. on Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Prayers will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Avleen Brar, 19, died Sunday. She was born Aug. 26, 2001 and was a Lathrop resident with family in Tracy. Prayers will be 10 a.m. on Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Prayers will be live-streamed on her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Betty June Green, 89, died Friday. She was a longtime worker at the Tracy Defense Depot. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 9 at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Cheryl Denise Pierce, 66, died Friday. She was a longtime resident of Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Ronnie Q. Zarate, 75, died March 4 in Modesto. He was a Tracy resident. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. on March 20 with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Esdras DeLeon, 85, died March 3. He was born Feb. 8, 1936 in Texas and was a former Tracy resident with children residing in Tracy. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Burial will follow at Schulte Memorial Park.
The service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchaapel.com.
Sandra Guitron, 52, died March 2. She was born March 28, 1968 in Mexico and was a Tracy resident for 5 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Carolin Bean, 73, died Feb. 28. She was born Feb. 1, 1948 and she was a lifelong Tracy resident. Services were held Wednesday and she was buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Mercedes Ann Nelson, 92, died Jan.18 in Stockton. She was a longtime resident of Tracy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on March 26 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by burial at Irvington Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. All arrangements are in the care of Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Commented