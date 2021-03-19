Leland Kahler, 85, died Sunday. He was born March 7, 1936 in North Dakota and was a Tracy resident for 54 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handing arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Manuel J. Costa Jr., 69, died Tuesday at his home in Tracy. He was a lifelong Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, and services are pending.
Wilma Garay, 77, died March 7. She was born May 19, 1943 in the Philippines and recently moved to Tracy to be with family. Fry Memorial Chapel handled arrangements.
