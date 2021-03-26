Virginia Moreno Padilla, 80, died Wednesday. She was a former Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Toni Johnson, 77, died Tuesday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Chuhar Singh Klair, 81, died Monday. He was born July 5, 1939 in Pakistan and was a Tracy resident for 35 years. A prayer service will be held for him at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S Central Avenue.
Rodolfo C. Punzalan, 79, died Monday. He was a long-time resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Joe Pereira, 64, died Sunday. He was born March 16, 1957 in the Azores and was a Tracy resident for 55 years. A memorial Mass will be held at 11a.m. on April 5 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Stevastene Mae McCray, 101, died Saturday. She was a long-time Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Haliman Bibi, 89, died Friday. She was a long-time Tracy resident. Private services were held by her family on Friday and she was buried on Saturday at the Islamic Cemetery of California in Lodi.
Meredith Davis, 74, died March 17. She was born Dec. 2, 1946, and was a Manteca resident for 70 years with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Brion Leri, 63, died March 17. He was born March 11, 1957 and was a Tracy resident for 35 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Tyler Siegel, 15, died March 13. He was born April 18, 2005 and was a Tracy resident for 11 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
