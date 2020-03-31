Clayton Heller, 73, a Tracy resident for eight years, died of renal failure March 7 in Tracy. A celebration of his life is planned for midsummer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Log: Man armed with crowbar arrested after road rage incident
- County superintendent recommends extended school closures
- Students praise teachers at awards ceremony
- County issues stricter COVID-19 order
- Tracy High FFA students earn highest state honor
- Community supports hospital’s need for backup protective supplies
- County fair canceled, but junior livestock show will go on
- Lawmaker, county health officer answer questions about pandemic
- San Joaquin County follows suit after governor orders Californians to stay home
- COVID-19 tests still in short supply
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented