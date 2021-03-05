Timote Finau, 79, died Monday. He was born Jan. 15, 1942 in Tonga and was a Tracy resident for 11 years. A prayer service will be held at 7 a.m. on Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
Donna Florence Swofford, 88, died Saturday. She was a longtime Tracy resident. A private burial will be held at Schulte Memorial Park. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Ignacio Sanchez, 69, died Saturday. She was a longtime Tracy resident. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a Rosary and funeral service at 3 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
Sushmit “Pooku” Misra, 24, died Friday. He was born March 23, 1996 and was a Tracy resident for three years. A prayer service was held Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel.
Anzley Dean Walker, 89, died Feb. 25. Burial will be at Rose Hills Cemetery in Spearfish, South Dakota. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Antonio Tsirelas, 90, died Feb. 24. He was born May 29, 1930 in Greece and was a Tracy resident for 40 years. Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. A Rosary will be recited later that day at 6 p.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Modesto with a funeral rite at the church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Schulte Memorial Park.
Ignacio Farfan Sr., 76, died Feb. 24. He was born Oct. 30, 1944 in Guam and was a Tracy resident for 24 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangement. No services are scheduled.
Shawno Kneeper, 71, died Feb. 24. He was a resident of Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled.
Stephan Thomas Haley, 67, died Feb. 23. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, with burial at Schulte Memorial Park. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Reyna D. Barcia, 85, died Aug. 25. He was long-time resident of Tracy. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on March 15 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. Burial will follow at Schulte Memorial Park. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
