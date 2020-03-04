Donald Yauck, 88, who had lived in Tracy seven years, died today. A celebration of his life will begin at noon April 3 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S Central Ave.
Norma Halley, 83, a Tracy resident for 14 years, died Sunday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel.
Donavan Peterson, 93, a Tracy resident for 43 years, died Saturday. Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m.-noon March 13 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Entombment will follow in Tracy Mausoleum, 8842 W. Schulte Road.
Gary Lee Wetter, 66, a Tracy High School graduate who worked at Holly Sugar before it closed, died Feb. 27. Fry Memorial Chapel will handle arrangements.
Victoria "Vicki" Hembree, 57, of San Jose, a Tracy native, died Feb. 19 at San Jose Regional Medical Center from complications related to breast cancer. She had worked at Tredways stationery store, the family business, for a time before it closed. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
