Bradley Miles, 50, a 15-year Tracy resident, died March 6. A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. March 27 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Ramona Hall, 101, died March 5. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. March 20 at Tracy Public Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Frances Campos, 79, a Tracy resident for 75 years, died March 4. Visitation will be observed from noon-9 p.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., preceded by visitation at the funeral home starting at 9 a.m.
Derrol Hammer, 67, died March 4. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
