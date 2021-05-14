Joanne Marsh Souchek, 79, died Tuesday. She was born May 29, 1941 in Iowa and was a Tracy resident for 39 years. A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. Followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park. The celebration of life will be live-streamed at her tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Orlanda “Lolly” Lucero, 56, died Monday. She was born June 1, 1964 in New Mexico and was a Tracy resident for 10 years. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A celebration of life will follow at 11a.m.
Lee A. Toussaint, 60, died Friday. He was born Jan. 10, 1961 in Alabama and was a Mountain House resident for one year. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 22 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. and will be will be live-streamed at his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Suruya Charan, 73, died May 5. She was born Nov. 25, 1947 in the Fiji Islands and was a Stockton resident with family in Tracy. A prayer service was held yesterday at Fry Memorial Chapel. The service was live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Elvira Adame Leyba, 89, Died May 6. She was a former Tracy resident living in Modesto. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com to go to her tribute page.
Rodolfo Linang Nario, 69, died May 5 in French Camp. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com to visit his tribute page.
Jimmie Rines, 83, died at his home in Tracy, surrounded by his loving family, on April 29. A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Rines residence, 33975 Dreyer Road, in Tracy.
