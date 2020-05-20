Betty Limon, 77, a Tracy resident for 63 years, died Saturday. Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. May 29 at Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Sital Kaur Deol, 100, a native of India who has family in Tracy, died May 14. Prayers will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
Robert Reeves, 98, of Woodland, a former Tracy resident, died May 12 in Woodland. He worked as a farm manager for Holly Sugar for 12 years and lived in Tracy from 1975 to 2018. Services will be held at a future date at Clarksburg Community Church in Clarksburg. East Lawn Memorial Park in Sacramento is handling arrangements.
Commented