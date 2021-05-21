Roger Leslie Hammond, 78, died Tuesday. He was a former Tracy resident and a veteran. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Christopher C. Garcia, 52, died Tuesday. He was born Dec. 4, 1968. He was a Tracy resident for three years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Carolyn Marr, 79, died Monday. She was born Jan. 13, 1942, and was a Tracy resident for 12 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangement, and no services are scheduled.
Bobbi J. Kistler, 68, died Monday. She was born in Nebraska on Dec. 10, 1952, and was a Tracy resident for 17 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Garry Richard Saunders, Sr., 79, died Saturday. He was a long-time Tracy resident and a Navy veteran. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 29 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue.
William Friend, 61, died Friday. He was born Dec.14, 1959, in Minnesota and was a Tracy resident for four years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Paul Christian Green, 40, died Friday. He was a Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Estela Arcena, 68, died May 13. She was born Nov. 6, 1952, in the Philippines and was a San Jose resident with family in Tracy. Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a recital of the Rosary starting at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by burial at Valpico Memorial Park.
Ebelin Suarez, 37, died May 11. She was born June 24, 1983, in Peru and was a Tracy resident for 21 years. A prayer service will be held at 11a.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A graveside service will immediately follow at Valpico Memorial Park.
Agustin Valdez Vasquez, 59, died May 5. He was born Jan. 21, 1962, in Mexico and was a Tracy resident for 30 years. Visitation was held last Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, followed by burial at Tracy Memorial Park.
