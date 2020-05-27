David Cavanaugh, 58, of Tracy, died Tuesday. No services are scheduled at this time. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Steve Lien, 79, of Tracy, died Tuesday. Services will be held at a later date. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. For service information, visit www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Lawrence Ray Lee Jr., 47, a former Tracy resident, died May 21. No services are scheduled at this time. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements.
Anjelina Fernandez, 89, a Tracy resident for five years, died May 16. Visitation will be observed from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. A funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Franci Natividad, 96, of Tracy, died April 27. Services will begin at 1 p.m. June 5 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., followed by burial in Tracy Cemetery, 501 E. Schulte Road. Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that same day at the funeral home.
