Jerald A. Williams, 71, died Tuesday in Patterson. He was a former Tracy residence born Oct. 31, 1949, in Missouri with children living in Tracy. Funeral Services will be at 11: a.m. on June 12, at Well Community Church in Livermore. A graveside service will be held June 14 at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Joan LaSalle, 82, of Tracy, died Sunday in French Camp. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Johnny James Luck Jr., 69, died on Sunday in Stockton. He was a former Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Larry McMurtrey, 78, died Monday in Modesto. He was born May 3, 1943, and was a Tracy resident for the past few years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Cheryl Rush, 60, died Monday. She was born Sept. 10, 1960, and lived in Tracy for the past 23 years. Visitation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. on June 8 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. With a Rosary vigil at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on June 9 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
DeAndre Givens, 34, died Monday. He was born June 15, 1986 and was a Tracy resident for over 25 years. Visitation will be held next from 1o a.m. to noon next Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A celebration of life Service 12:30 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 7 at Schulte Memorial Park. Chapel services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Georgina Gularte, 87, died Saturday. She was born Aug. 20, 1933, and was a Tracy resident for 33 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Kim J. Thompson, 59, died Friday. She was born Nov.21, 1961, in Rhode Island and lived in Tracy for nearly 40 years. Graveside services were held yesterday at Schulte Memorial Park.
