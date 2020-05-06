David C. Coykendall D.D.S., 85, a lifelong Tracy resident, died Tuesday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel. No services are planned at the funeral home; for information, contact the family.
Joel Scott Rutherford, 66, a Tracy resident, died Saturday. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Edward Christian Navarro, 70, of Tracy, died Saturday. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements, and updates will be posted at www.tracymemorialchapel.com.
Carolyn Sue Asplin, 71, a former Tracy resident, died Friday. Arrangements will be handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave.
Verna McPherson, 95, a Tracy resident for seven years, died Friday. Arrangements will be handled by Fry Memorial Chapel. No services are planned at the funeral home; for information, contact the family.
