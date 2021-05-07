Eugene Pereira, 94, died Tuesday. He was born May 23, 1926 and was a lifelong Tracy resident. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 20 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A recital of the Rosary will start at 11:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Schulte Memorial Park.
Esperanza M. Ornelas, 89, died Monday. He was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned.
Irene Zavala Ruiz, 89, died Sunday. She was born March 26, 1932 in Mexico and was a Tracy resident for 52 years. Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. on May 18 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A recital of the Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. and will be live-streamed on her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on May 19 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Patricia Stahlnecker, 82, died Sunday. She was a long-time Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned.
Juan Diaz, 89, died Friday. He was born Oct. 16, 1931 in Mexico and was a Tracy resident for three years. A recital of the Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Centra; Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. He will be buried in Mexico.
Jimmie Rines, 83, died April 29. He was born Aug. 21, 1937 and was a Tracy resident for 11 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Dora Marie Mortensen, 81, died April 29. She was a long-time Tracy resident. Funeral services were held this past Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and she was buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Joseph Salles, Sr, 81, died April 29. He was a long-time Tracy resident. A visitation and rosary will be held at 10 a.m. on May 18 at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.
Janet Ann Cruz, 72, died April 29. She was born May 17, 1947 and was a Fresno resident with family in Tracy. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. A Rosary will begin at 5 p.m.
Pedro Garcia, 93, died April 28. He was born Jan. 31, 1928. He was a Lathrop resident with family in Tracy. No Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Bill Sutton, 87, died April 28. He was a resident of Modesto and grew up in Tracy and graduated Tracy High School. No services are planned.
Daniel Orey, 44, died April 28. He was born April 24, 1977 in the Philippines. He was a Tracy resident for one year. Funeral services were held yesterday at Fry Memorial Chapel.
Soledad Gomez, 44, died April 26. She was a long time Tracy resident. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a rosary. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church followed by graveside services at Valpico Memorial Park.
Robert M. Travell, 83, died April 25. He was born April 19, 1938 in Colorado and he was Modesto resident with family in Tracy. A graveside service was held last Friday at Schulte Memorial Park.
Thomas Perez, 80, died April 22. He was a long Tracy resident. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there no services are planned.
Thomas J. Ackerman, 70, died April 21. He was born July 22, 1950 and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was an active member of the Tracy Community Theatre and was in several productions including Tracy Our Town USA. The family will have private funeral services.
