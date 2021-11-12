Earl Harland Hove, 83, died Tuesday at his home in Tracy. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Victor C. Mills, 64, died on Tuesday at home in Tracy. He was born in Coleman, Texas, on March 4, 1957, and lived in Tracy for the past 17 years. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Opalgene Rawson Munns, 96, died Sunday in Waterford. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Jodi Lynn Colopy, 50, died Sunday. She had lived in Tracy for the past two years. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, followed by her funeral service at noon.
John Henry Lacey, 66, died Saturday in San Francisco. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Carol Faye Arguello, 79, died Nov. 4 at her home in Tracy. Visitation will take place from noon to 5 p.m. next Friday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday followed by burial at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 East Schulte Road.
Michael Turner, 65, died, Oct. 31 in Tracy, CA. He was born in Texas on Nov. 3, 1955 and lived in Tracy for 37 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. next Friday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue. His service will be live-streamed on his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
