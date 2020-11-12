Theresa L Elliott, 92, a longtime Tracy resident, died Friday. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, followed by a rosary at 5:30 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., and a graveside service at 10 a.m, Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Schulte Memorial Park. Visit www.TracyMemorialChapel.com for information.
Frances DeAguero, 92, died Friday. She was born Oct. 4, 1928 and was a Tracy resident for 64 years. A rosary will be held at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, with visitation hours 3 to 9 p.m.. A mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. She will be laid to rest at Schulte Memorial Park. The rosary will be live-streamed via Frances’ tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Kenneth Raschke, 71, a longtime Tracy resident, died on Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time.
Margaret Thieme, 92, died Nov. 5 in Meridian, Idaho. She was born Aug. 14, 1928, and was a 30-year resident of Tracy. No services were planned.
Betty Jean Escobar, 91, a longtime Tracy resident, died Nov. 5, 2020. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. Services are private.
Theodore Hoppernath, 80, died Nov. 5. He was born Sept. 1, 1940 in Illinois and was a Tracy resident for 6 years. He was a retired Los Alto Police officer and was involved with his community and veterans groups. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. today at Schulte Memorial Park.
Gurmukh Singh, 75, died Nov. 5, 2020. He was born May 5, 1945 and was a Lathrop resident with children in Tracy. Traditional Sikh services were held at Fry Memorial Chapel on Thursday, and can be seen at his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com
William Willner, 58, died Nov. 6. He was born on March 30, 1962 in California and has lived in Tracy for nearly 40 years. He worked as a Director for the Tracy Unified School District for 36 years. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Visitation will begin at noon. He will be laid to rest privately. Services will be live-streamed via his tribute page at www.frymemorialchapel.com
Alfredo Aguilera, 90, of Lathrop died on Oct. 18. He was born Oct. 24, 1929, and was a 45-year resident of Tracy. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Park View Cemetery and Funeral Home, 3661 French Camp Road in Manteca.
