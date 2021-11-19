Vitorina Corte Camara, 97, died Tuesday in Fremont. She was born in Portugal and lived in Tracy for the past 65 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Linda Carolyn McConlogue, 78, died Sunday in Tracy. She was born in Arkansas and lived in Tracy for the past 50 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Frances Eileen Anunti, 89, died Saturday in Walnut Creek. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are scheduled.
Manjit Kaur Kahlon, 78, died Nov. 11. She was born in India and lived in Tracy for past 62 years. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Traditional Sikh services will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel.
Ronald Reich, 69, died at his home in Nampa, Idaho, on Nov. 10. He was born April 20, 1952, and grew up in Tracy. Services are pending.
Walter Lamar Solomon, 69, died Nov. 9 in Tracy. He was born in Florida native and lived in Tracy for the past 10 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
