Ester Banford, 94, died Tuesday. She was born April 22, 1926 and was a resident of Discovery Bay with grandchildren in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are planned. Contact the family for information.
Evelyn M. Sousa, 90, died Tuesday. She was born March 2, 1930, and was a 70-year resident of Tracy. Visitation will be at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11. with a prayer service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be immediately afterward at Schulte Memorial Park.
Harold Bozzo, 83, died Monday. He was born April 6, 1937, and was a Tracy resident for the past 14 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling funeral arrangements with dates and times pending.
Edward Kawaja, 82, died Monday in Stockton. He was born on June 20, 1938, and was a longtime Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling funeral arrangements. Services will be private.
Barbara T. Lill, 81, died Monday. She was born on Feb. 23, 1939, in Minnesota and was a Tracy resident for the past 12 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are planned. Contact the family for information.
Patrick Peyton, 57, died Monday. He was born September 23, 1963 in California. He was a 16-year Tracy resident and worked as a tile setter for over 20 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling funeral arrangements. No services are planned. Contact the family for information.
Gregory Pike, 70, died Sunday. He was born Nov. 6, 1950, and lived in Tracy for nearly 20 years. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are planned. Contact the family for information.
Maria Garcia Espinosa, 40, of Tracy, died Sunday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. Go to www.TracyMemorialChapel.com for information on services.
Charlotte Junqueiro, 89, died Saturday. She was born July 20, 1931, and was a longtime Tracy resident. Visitation will be 2 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., with a 7 p.m. rosary/vigil service. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 1 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with burial at Schulte Memorial Park.
Alice Louise Pate, 97, a longtime Tracy resident, died Friday. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. Go to www.TracyMemorialChapel.com for information on services.
James F. Lucas, Jr., 78, died Friday. He was born Sept. 26, 1942 in Ohio and was a longtime Tracy resident and Navy veteran. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. today at Tracy Mausoleum.
Elaine McCoy, 96, died Nov. 11. She was born Oct. 12, 1924 in Oklahoma and was a 60-year Tracy resident. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., is handling arrangements. No services are planned. Private burial will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Freddie L. Trent, 81, died Nov. 11. He had lived in Tracy since 1981. Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. handled the services.
Keith Weaving, 55, died Nov. 10 in Tracy. He was born Oct. 14, 1965, and was a Tracy resident. No arrangements are being made at this time.
Dennis S. Okubo, 77, died Nov. 9. He was born Oct. 5, 1943, in Colorado and recently moved to Tracy. Private services were held at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave.
John Folsom Cloutman III, 62, a longtime Tracy resident, died Nov. 7. Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave., is handling arrangements. Go to www.TracyMemorialChapel.com for information on services.
William Willner, 58, died Nov. 6. Visitation will begin at noon on Dec. 4 at Fry Memorial Chapel followed by a 2 p.m. Celebration of Life. Services will be live-streamed on his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com. Burial will be private.
Weldon Church, 94, died Oct. 13 in Stockton. He was born Dec. 19, 1925, and was a 48-year resident of Tracy. Services are private.
