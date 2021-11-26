Amarjit Sandhu, 71, died Monday in Manteca. He was born Dec. 20, 1949 in India and has lived in Tracy and the surrounding area for the last 10 years. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Services will be live-streamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
Marcus Francisco Limon, 46, died Monday. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Jesus Martin Villarreal, 57, died Sunday. He was born in Mexico and lived in Tracy for more than 10 years. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 West Highland Avenue, followed by a funeral service at noon.
Ellen I. Leyden, 85, died Nov. 18. She was born in Ireland on April 7, 1936 and lived in Tracy for 33 years. Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Avenue, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park. Services on Tuesday will be live-streamed on her tribute page at frymemorialchpael.com
Teodoro Abarquez, 77, died Nov. 18. He was born Nov. 26, 1943, in the Philippines and lived in Tracy for the last 10 years. He worked for the U.S. Navy as police officer for 21 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
Sharon L. Reynolds, 69, died Nov. 18 in Tracy. She was born Sept. 2, 1952, in San Francisco and had lived in Tracy for the last 11 years. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Services will be live-streamed at www.frymemorialchapel.com. Burial will be private.
Kimberly Claire Clemens, 60, died Nov. 18. She was lifelong Tracy resident. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Schulte Memorial Park, 501 E. Schulte Road.
Liliya Andriivna Havryshchuk, 46, died Nov. 17th. She was born in Ukraine and she lived in Tracy for the past 20 years. Visitation and a funeral service were held Tuesday at Tracy Memorial Chapel. She will be buried at Schulte Memorial Park.
Christopher D. McLard, 29, died November 17. He was born March 6, 1992, and lived in Tracy his entire life. At this time, no services are planned at the funeral home. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and no services are planned at this time.
Vitorina Corte Camara, 97, died Nov. 16 in Fremont. Camara was born in Portugal and lived in Tracy for the past 65 years. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and services are pending.
Frances Eileen Anunti, 89, died Nov. 13th in Walnut Creek. Tracy Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements and there are no services scheduled at this time.
