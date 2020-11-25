John A. Smith, 91, a Tracy resident, died Monday. All arrangements are being handled by Tracy Memorial Chapel. Visit www.TracyMemorialChapel.com for updates on services.
Amandio Augusto Serrano, 85, a longtime Tracy resident, died Saturday. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Monday at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. followed by mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road.
Alice Gloria Borges, 93, A longtime Tracy resident, died Friday. Visitation will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, followed by rosary at 6:30 p.m., at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road.
Maria Fagundes, 75, died Friday. She was born Jan. 18, 1945 in Portugal and was a Tracy resident for 16 years. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec 3, at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. Services will be live-at her tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Sant Parkash Singh, 77, died Nov. 19. He was born April 15, 1943 in India and was a Tracy resident for 19 years. Traditional Sikh Services will be held at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Prayers will begin at 11 a.m., and the service will be live-streamed at his tribute page at frymemorialchapel.com.
Aurelia Vallejo, 96, a longtime Tracy resident, died Nov. 18. Visitation will be at noon on Thursday, Dec. 3, followed by a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Tracy Memorial Chapel, 5 W. Highland Ave. Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center, 12100 Valpico Road.
Charles Booth, 65, died Nov. 18. He was born Oct. 23, 1955 in Washington D.C. and was a San Lorenzo resident with family in Tracy. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are planned. Contact the family for information.
Lucille Webb, 87, died Nov. 17. She was born Jan. 22, 1933 and was a Tracy resident for 3 years. Fry Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements. No services are planned. Contact the family for information.
Commented